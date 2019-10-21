Bobbie Sue House Wall
July 16, 1931 - October 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Bobbie Sue House Wall, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Scott McMillian officiating. In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to the , 2452 Spring Road SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.
Bobbie Sue was born in Madison, Georgia to the late A.W. and Elizabeth Haggard House. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley C. Wall, Jr., two brothers and three sisters. Bobbie Sue worked at the Medical Center of Central Georgia and the Bibb County Health Department for over 30 years as a registered nurse and a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her three children; Richard Dudley (Faye) Wall of Atlanta, Anthony J. (Patti) Wall of Atlanta and Kay (Bucky) Buxton of Macon, two grandchildren, Erin Wall and Shelly Meadows and great grandson, Wesson C. Bryant.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 21, 2019