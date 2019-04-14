Bobbie Thigpen Jones
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Thigpen Jones.
April 5, 1929 - April 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Bobbie Jeanne Thigpen Jones, 90, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, 31210.
Bobbie was born in Upson County, Georgia to the late Walter Cheatham Thigpen, Sr. and Pansy Swain Thigpen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Ernest Jones, four sisters, and five brothers. Bobbie was retired from Robins Air Force Base and a faithful member of Mabel White Baptist Church.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Vicki Jones Coggins; son, Danny (Patricia) Jones; grandchildren, Sherry (Jim) Maddox, Nikki Coggins (Randy) Mullins, Joe Coggins, DeAnne Jones Rhodes and Katie Jones; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Southern Grace Hospice and caretaker Dolly Reeves for their love and compassion.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bobbie Thigpen Jones
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019