Bobbie Thigpen Jones
April 5, 1929 - April 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Bobbie Jeanne Thigpen Jones, 90, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2019