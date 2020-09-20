Bobby A. Jones
June 10, 1938 - September 18, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Bobby Allen Jones, lifelong resident of Warner Robins, went to Heaven on the morning of Friday, September 18, 2020. He was 82 years old.
Born on June 10, 1938, in Warner Robins, Bobby was the son of the late Talton and Alice Langston Jones. He joined the United States Marine Corps in March of 1956 where he served his country with pride for four years. Bobby returned to his hometown following his career in the military and obtained a position as a Civil Servant at Robins Air Force Base. He retired as an Equipment Allowance Specialist.
Bobby was steadfast in his love for the Lord and absolutely loved being a member of Second Baptist Church. He was very committed to his church and enjoyed being a part of the Men's 70 Sunday School Class and the church choir. Bobby also loved going on West Virginia mission trips with the church. He was a former coach and President at Warner Robins American Little League. A first look at Bobby would give you the impression that he had a hard exterior, but those who knew him, understood that he was truly a softy. He was selfless, humble, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He is survived by his loving daughter and the apple of his eye, Bonnie J. Prater (Michael) of Centerville; grandchildren, Tommy Prater (April) of Knoxville, Georgia and Tanya Cowperthwaite (Billy) of Warner Robins; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Mallory, and Dayton Prater, and Delanee and Atley Gieger; sister, Shirley Sierak; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
Bobby will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service in Magnolia Park Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Reverend Gary Morton will officiate. Bobby's family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
