Bobby Alton Pope
1945 - 2020
April 28, 1945 - September 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobby Alton Pope, 75, of Macon passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at Forest Hills United Methodist Church with the Reverends Baxter Harley and Joe McDaniel officiating. The viewing of the service may be seen at 11am Friday, September 11, 2020 at www.hartsmort.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, GA 31210 or The Bobby Pope Endowment Fund, c/o Mercer University Athletic Department, 1501 Mercer university Drive, Macon, GA 31217. A tribute to Bobby was posted on their website at https://mercerbears.com/news/2020/9/6/athletics-department-former-bears-ad-bobby-pope-passes-away.aspx
Bobby is survived by his wife, Carol Mosely Pope; son, Andy Pope (Jen) of Athens, Georgia; daughter, Krissy Walker (Russell) of Perry, Georgia; Grandson, Knighton Walker of Perry, Georgia; two sisters, Susan McNeely (Tommy) of Conyers, Georgia, and Marie Wyrwa of Conyers, Georgia; a sister-n-law, Suzanne Malloy (John) of Lizella, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby Pope was on the Sports Scene for more than six decades in Middle Georgia. He went to work at WMAZ Radio and Television when he was 19 as a news/sports reporter and became the station's Sports Director in 1970. He broadcast high school football and basketball games, Mercer basketball, and daily reports from the Masters. In 1985 he joined Mercer and became the school's Athletic Director in 1989. While at Mercer he was instrumental in upgrading baseball, soccer, tennis, and softball facilities and played a role in construction of the University Center. He was inducted in the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. Bobby was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bobby Alton Pope



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bobby Tharpe
Friend
