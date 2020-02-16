Bobby Ashley
March 12, 41 - January 30, 2020
Tampa, FL.- Bobby Ashley, 78, departed this life on January 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be held February 22, 2020, Tampa, Fl. Bobby is the son of the late Mr.& Mrs. Ira & Mattie Stanley Ashley. He was preceded in death by his brothers Emanuel, Hezikiah, and Lafayette Ashley.
Bobby is survived by his sons Kenneth and Gregory Ashley (Rachel); grandchildren, Sheman Freeman, Danielle and Maya Ashley; sister in-laws, Ruth W. Knight, Bertha C. Davis, Juanita Lucas (Allen) and Barbara J. Patterson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Burial will be private.
View the online memorial for Bobby Ashley
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020