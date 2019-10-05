Bobby Avera Booker
12/15/1926 - 10/03/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Bobby Avera Booker, 92, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, after an extended illness. Family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 209 South Miller Street in Fort Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Smithville to the late Edgar Milton Booker and Annie Mae Avera Booker, Mr. Booker honorably served in the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from civil service as a supervisor at Robins Air Force Base and was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Fort Valley where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He worked tirelessly in his shop and yard, and enjoyed golf, fishing, watching all sports and he loved a family fish fry. His daughters remember him as a great father, playing basketball with them when they were growing up and always being involved in their lives.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 71 years, Jewel M. Booker; their daughters, Debra Booker of Fort Valley and Judy Booker Stapleton and her husband Dr. Timothy Stapleton of Macon; grandsons, John W. Marshall Jr. (Kahley) of Fort Valley, Ryan Stapleton of Warner Robins, and Kyle Stapleton of Atlanta; brother, Lawrence Booker (Cordelia) of Hazel Green, Alabama; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Moody, Erma Greene, and Dorothy Everett , and brothers, Virgil Booker and James Booker.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 209 S. Miller St., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
