BOBBY BISHOP
PERRY, GA- Robert Eugene "Bobby" Bishop, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Other services are private.
Bobby was a hard worker and always enjoyed being busy. He worked at Wanderlodge in Ft. Valley in various departments through the years. Eventually, he moved over to the Blue Bird plant and retired as a Group Leader in the Wiring Department. His family smiled while explaining how much Bobby enjoyed fishing, food, and fellowship, and he spent a great deal of his life doing those things. He enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family and friends, and he truly enjoyed fellowshipping with others. Bobby was a family man who treasured the times spent with his family, his friends, and especially "his boys" at Bishop Automotive & Performance shop. He was so excited about adding another member to his family with the upcoming arrival of his first great-grandson in December. He was a member of The Way Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by parents and his wife, Gail Taylor Bishop.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Bobby are his "boys," Roger Bishop of Montezuma and Robbie Bishop (Carrie) of Perry; his grandchildren, Madison Bishop, Coleson Bishop, Kristen West (Brandon), Stevie Ray (Chrissy), and Matthew Ray; one great-granddaughter, Raelynn West; his friend and mother of his children, Glenda Fretwell Bishop; two brothers; and three sisters.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019