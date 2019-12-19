Pastor Bobby Driscoll
Tuskegee, AL- Funeral services for Pastor Bobby Driscoll will be held 12N Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Leonza Harris will officiate. Interment services will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2617 Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville. Pastor Driscoll, 73, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Cora Williams Driscoll; one step-daughter, Audrey (Mark) Johnson; one sister, Mary Norton; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019