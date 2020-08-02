Bobby Eugene "Gene" Dudley
July 30, 1961 - July 29, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobby Eugene "Gene" Dudley, 58, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road with visitation following. Rev. Paul Dziadul will officiate. Due to COVID 19 social distancing and masks are asked to be observed. Live streaming of the service may be seen on https://facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon 31210 or www.heart.org
Gene was born in Macon, Georgia the son of Bertha Dudley and the late Bobby Dudley. He and his wife are the founders and coowners of Pro-Tech Services. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. Gene was a devoted husband, father, and PaPa. Gene was an avid reader and loved nothing more than fishing, boating, golfing, and all activities with his grandchildren. He was a sports fan thru and thru. He enjoyed watching every Bulldog, Falcon, and Braves game, but most of all watching his grandchildren play.
Gene is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara Jean Belletieri of Macon; daughters, Nikki Nelson and Meagan Dudley; stepdaughters, Renee Smith and Melissa Zelenack; 7 grandchildren; mother, Bertha Dudley; siblings, Sonya Walker, Brian Dudley, Lisa Perry, and Jennifer Cook; several nieces and nephews.
