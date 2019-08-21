Bobby Eugene Quinn
May 30, 1947 - August 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Bobby Eugene Quinn, 72, of Macon, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at noon at Solid Rock Community Church, 401 Thomson Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Bobby was the child of the late Joel H. Quinn and the late Dorothy M. Quinn. Bobby was also predeceased by his sister, Louise S. Pender and long-time friend, Curtis Adkins.
Mr. Quinn is survived by his daughters, Phoebe Alexander of Stevenson, AL, Caren Quinn and Brandy Quinn both of Macon; sisters, Emma Jeanelle Hunter of San Antonio, TX and Jacquelyn Brown of Macon; Brother, Joel Edward Quinn of Herrin, IL; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and long-time friends, Diane Adkins, Marty Pender and Jeff Gatwood.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation, 765 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019