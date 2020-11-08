1/1
Bobby F. Morgan
1932 - 2020
Bobby F. Morgan
March 30, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobby F. Morgan, 88, of Macon, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Private funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Magoni officiating. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read Mr. Morgan's obituary in its entirety and to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
