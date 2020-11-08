Bobby F. Morgan
March 30, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobby F. Morgan, 88, of Macon, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Private funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Magoni officiating. Burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to read Mr. Morgan's obituary in its entirety and to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Bobby F. Morgan