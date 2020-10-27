Bobby G. Clary
March 11, 1937 - October 24, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Bobby Glynn Clary, 83, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at The Phoenix at Lake Joy in Warner Robins, Georgia, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on March 11, 1937, in Crisp County, Georgia, Bobby was the son of the late Seaborn Jones "S. J." Clary and Mary Emma (Hartley) Clary. Growing up, Bobby was part of a happy family that spent their days farming near the town of Arabi, Georgia.
In 1955, Bobby graduated from Arabi High School. He then furthered his education at Georgia South Western College before graduating from Georgia Tech where he received a Civil Engineering Degree. During his college days, Bobby made many fond memories with his long-time friends, Larry Lewis and Charlie McGlamry as they traveled from home to school and back.
After college and various Civil Engineering jobs, Bobby began working for different Veteran Affair hospitals scattered around the Southeast including hospitals in Augusta, Georgia; Lexington, Kentucky; and Montgomery, Alabama. While working in Kentucky, Bobby and his wife, Carol made lifetime friends with the Burchetts, Prestons and Harrisons who eventually became part of their extended family.
After living away from Georgia for a while, Bobby and his family wanted to be closer to home. They eventually moved to Warner Robins where Bobby worked on Robins Air Force Base until his retirement in 1995.
Retirement was a blessing for Bobby and Carol as they were able to enjoy spending time with many family members and friends. He was a long-time member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins and participated in many of their activities and mission trips. One of his favorite activities was serving as a Rabbi in Walk through Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann (Clary) Sanders and her husband, Ralph.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Farrow Clary of Crisp County; and their three sons and daughters-in-law, Philip (Camille), Martin (Aimee), and Douglas (Anita). Bobby's sons and their wives brought so much joy as they grew their families and gave Bobby grandchildren, Emily, Amelia, Olivia, Colin, Lauren, Owen and Noah. Bobby's sister, Cathy Clary Rowell and her husband, Rev. Carl Rowell, also survive Bobby, as well as numerous cousins and other family members.
The family will be forever grateful to staff at The Phoenix at Lake Joy for the wonderful and caring support given to Mr. Clary during his stay with them.
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. a virtual service honoring the life of Mr. Clary will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. Mr. Clary will be laid to rest privately at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
For those who desire, in honor of Bobby G. Clary the family kindly requests that donations be made to Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
