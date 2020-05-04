Bobby G. McDonald
1936 - 2020
Bobby G. McDonald
August 1, 1936 - May 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Early on the morning of Saturday, May 2, 2020, Bobby Gerald McDonald, 83, was reunited with his beloved wife in the presence of his Lord and Savior in heaven.
Mr. McDonald was born on August 1, 1936 in Doerun, Georgia to the late Paul V. and Nina Bass McDonald. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country as an air crewman in P2V Neptunes in the United States Navy. Mr. McDonald also had the high honor of serving as part of the Blue Angels precision flying team. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and continued his service to his country as an engineer at Robins Air Force Base where he retired in 1995. Subsequent to his civil service retirement, he worked for Northrop Grumman. An extremely humble man, Mr. McDonald exhibited sincere faith and trust in God throughout his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Vera May McDonald; his son, Victor "Tommy" Simerly; and his brother, Joe Perry McDonald.
His memory will forever be treasured by his sons, Andre' "Andy" Simerly of Byron, Robert "Scott" McDonald (Carol) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Joseph "Terry" McDonald (Laura) of Warner Robins; his grandchildren, Ian McDonald, Daly McDonald, Anna McDonald, Justin Simerly (Jessica), Natalie Simerly, and Cameron McDonald; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Simerly.
At the family's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you invest in some special activity spending time with your own family in memory of Bobby McDonald.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
He has slipped the surley bonds of Earth and touched the face of God. God bless his family and grant solace to them.
Tommy Brooks
Family
