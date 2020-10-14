1/1
Bobby J. Brooks
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby J. Brooks
June 7, 1932 - October 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobby J. Brooks, 88, passed away October 12, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, 5455 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Macon, GA 31216. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mr. Brooks was born in Macon to Walter E. and Mamie Stokes Brooks. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Avondale Baptist Church. Mr. Brooks was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed the freedom of riding his Harley Davidson up until his health declined.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his sons, Ricky D. Brooks and Keith Brooks (Debra); daughter, Michelle Garnto (Jeff); sister-in-law, Tommie Ruth Brooks; nine grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences and share memories.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bobby J. Brooks



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved