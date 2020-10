Bobby J. BrooksJune 7, 1932 - October 12, 2020Macon, GA- Bobby J. Brooks, 88, passed away October 12, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, 5455 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Macon, GA 31216. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Mr. Brooks was born in Macon to Walter E. and Mamie Stokes Brooks. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Avondale Baptist Church. Mr. Brooks was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed the freedom of riding his Harley Davidson up until his health declined.Mr. Brooks is survived by his sons, Ricky D. Brooks and Keith Brooks (Debra); daughter, Michelle Garnto (Jeff); sister-in-law, Tommie Ruth Brooks; nine grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express condolences and share memories.Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.