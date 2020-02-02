Bobby J. "Papaw" Morgan, Sr.
March 26, 1937 - January 30, 2020
Reynolds, GA- Devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Bobby J. Morgan, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was 82.
Papaw was born on March 26, 1937 in Greeneville, Tennessee to the late Joseph Anderson Morgan and Nellie Foster Morgan. He proudly served his country for twenty years in the United States Air Force while simultaneously earning an Associate's degree from Walter State Community College. Calling Bobby a family man would be an understatement. He loved his wife Sandy beyond measure. His two children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren were the light of his life. As his children and grandchildren were growing up, he invested his time coaching their various activities. He loved singing his original songs for his granddaughters who were truly the apple of his eye. If you wanted to make Bobby happy, you only had to show up with his grandchildren and his day was instantly complete. In his free time, Bobby enjoyed collecting eagles and painting. He possessed a remarkable talent for capturing beauty as he saw it in the world around him. His Christian faith was his foundation and provided him the extraordinary strength he needed to fight his longtime illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and five brothers.
Left to treasure his memory are his adoring wife of 63 years, Sandra Weems Morgan; his children, Debra Elaine Bouvia (James) and Bobby J. Morgan, Jr. (Jasmin); his grandchildren, Julie Bouvia, Thomas Bouvia (Michelle), Michael Bouvia (Courtney), Trevor Morgan, and Carson Morgan; his great-grandchildren, Ashley Bouvia, Destinee Bouvia, Kailyn Bouvia, Peyton Bouvia, Paisley Bouvia, and Rachel Clark; his brothers, Danny Lee Morgan (Bonnie) and Charles Mark Morgan (Carla); his sisters, Linda Morgan Wilburn (Billy) and Patsi Parver (Bobby); his brothers-in-law, Junior Weems and Bobby Weems; his sisters-in law, Lois Weems, Hazel Weems, and Regina Waddell; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Papaw's family will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered in a ceremony at the conclusion of the visitation time. At the family's request, interment will be private.
