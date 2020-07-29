Bobby Jack Hicks Sr.03/02/1948 - July 26, 2020Macon, GA- Bobby Jack Hicks Sr. born in Durham, N.C. Bobby died Sunday July 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.Bobby graduated from Durham High School in 1967 and attended Durham Technical College. He worked at Burlington Industries during high school then, Noland Plumbing Company until being drafted into the 3rd Armored Division of the Army and became a Colonel's driver in Germany. After discharge from the Army he returned to Durham to work with American Tobacco Company for 21 years until Brown and Williamson Tobacco bought the company transferring him to Macon, Ga. in 1995 retiring in 2005.Bobby and family were members of the Hillsborough Wesleyan Church in Hillsborough NC prior to moving to Georgia. In 1996 he and his wife helped to establish a Wesleyan church in Macon Ga until 2013 then transferring to Martha Bowman United Methodist Church in Macon, Ga.Bobby never met a stranger, always having a big dimpled smile showing great love thru Christ for everyone. His lifelong passion for fishing brought great joy and many treasured friends. All the fish were greatly enjoyed by many wonderful fellowship gatherings with fish fries.Bobby was born the son of Jack Hicks and Mildred Solomon Hicks both from Orange County, NC. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years Jackie Fowler Hicks from Durham, NC, Son Bobby Jack (BJ) Hicks II (Tina), Grandsons Cameron Hicks and Colby Hicks all residing in Georgia.Bobby is predeceased by his father, and mother as well as brother, Guilford Hicks and sister Eleanor (Flaye) Hicks Craddock.Cremation is being handled by Georgia Funeral and Cremation.There will be a Celebration of Life Thursday July 30 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham NC from 6-8 pm.Celebration of Life will be Sunday August 2 at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church in Macon Ga at 1:30pm.Because of Covid-19 mask are required. Condolences can be left for the family at Georgia Funeral Care.