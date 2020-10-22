Bobby Joe Hill
June 21, 1929 - October 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Bobby Joe Hill of Macon, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after a long illness. Born June 21, 1929 in Great Falls, SC to the late Bertha and Clarence Hill of Great Falls, SC., he was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nannie Lucille Kinsey Hill of Macon, his sister, Georgia Myers of Winston-Salem, NC, and granddaughter, Jennifer Hill of Juliette. Joe is survived by his four children, Steve Hill (Patti) of Macon, Phillip Hill (Lynne) of Juliette, Georgia, and Donald Hill (Robin) of Columbus, Georgia; daughter, Kay Martin (Brian) of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren.
Joe was raised in Chester County, South Carolina and served in the U.S. Army for over twenty years, including the Korean and Vietnam wars, where he was awarded two Bronze stars. Upon retirement from the Army in Columbus, Georgia, he taught cabinetry/woodworking for over twenty years at Columbus Vo-Technical College and was a master cabinetmaker.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers for their loving support: Crystal Hackney, Carol Halligan, Barbara Turner, Susan Beall, Amanda Reveles, and Pine Pointe Hospice.
Visitation is at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the Georgia Veteran's Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Wreaths Across America contact www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Bobby Joe Hill