Pastor Bobby L. Brown
05/07/1958 - 06/09/2019
Macon, GA- Please join us as we celebrate the life of Pastor Bobby L. Brown.
Wake Service: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2704 Antioch Road, Macon, GA 31206
Funeral Service: Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Unionville Missionary Baptist Church, 3837 Houston Avenue, Macon, GA 31206.
Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7070 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216.
The Repast will be held at Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1195 Heflund Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
View the online memorial for Pastor Bobby L. Brown
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019