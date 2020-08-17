Bobby Lee Strange
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Bobby Lee Strange will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Jordan Stream Baptist Church, Toomsboro Georgia. Rev. Arthur Gordon will officiate. Mr. Strange, 56, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Lola Strange; two step-sons, Roger (Nicole) Redding and Antonio Gilbert; sister, Tiffany Chamber; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.