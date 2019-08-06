Bobby Lee Young
October 16, 1949 - August 1, 2019
Roberta, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Bobby Lee Young. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Apostle Havard James Sinclair Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Roberta City Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019