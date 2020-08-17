Bobby Massey
June 28, 1936 - August 13, 2020
June 28, 1936, Macon- Bobby Joel Massey, 84, passed away peacefully August 13, 2020, at a local nursing home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Rose Hill Cemetery. A Rosary will be said Monday, August 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Hart's on Cherry Street.
Mr. Massey was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Massey, and he was reared in Macon. He graduated from Lanier High School and furthered his education at the University of GA Pharmacy School. He was a member of the Rochi Honor Society. He married Jeannette Isaf and they had one son, Joel Michel Massey of Macon. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his brother, Robert.
Mr. Massey practiced pharmacy in both retail and clinical settings. He was the owner of The Massey Pharmacy in Macon and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mr. Massey is survived by his son, Joel Michel Massey. He was a wonderful father and husband known as a man of high character. He will be missed by all who knew him.
