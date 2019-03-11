Bobby Pierce Taylor, Sr.
February 18, 1936 - March 09, 2019
Perry, Georgia- Bobby Taylor, 83, entered into rest on Saturday, March 09, 2019.
Bobby was born on February 18, 1936 in Vidalia, Georgia to the late James Frank Taylor and Estell Thompson. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After his Military career, Bobby worked Civil Service as an Electronics Inspector for Robins Air Force Base until his retirement. In his spare time, Bobby enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his son, Billy Whitley.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Connie Taylor of Perry, Georgia; children, Bobby Taylor, Jr. (Karen) of Dallas, Georgia, Tim Taylor (Pat) of Dry Branch, Georgia, Randy Taylor (Junie) of Bonaire, Georgia, Teresa Carr (Roy) of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; Mary Kasnowski (Charlie) of Milledgeville, Georgia; Danny Whitley of Twiggs, County, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mr. Taylor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Houston Lake Baptist Church with Pastor Fred McCoy officiating. Afterwards, Mr. Taylor will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Bobby Pierce Taylor to Heart of Georgia Hospice at 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019