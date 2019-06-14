Bobby S. Hester
June 2, 1943 - June 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Bobby S. Hester passed away suddenly on June 11, 2019, a few days after his 76th birthday. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd., with the Reverend Phil Bryant officiating. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Burial will be private.
Bobby was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, on June 2, 1943, but had lived in Macon most of his life. He was the MVP of the 1956 John W. Burke baseball team and spent much of his youth playing shortstop for the Boys Club in the sandlot leagues. He attended both Lanier High School and Willingham High School before joining the United States Air Force in 1962. He played softball while stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and while oversees in Taiwan. Bobby loved all sports and enjoyed watching his beloved Braves, Falcons, and Dawgs every chance he got. Before retiring a few years ago, Bobby had worked for the Cropper Company, Peeler Hardware, and West Building Supply. He was Christian and a resident of Ingleside Manor, a senior community in North Macon.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Homer C. Hester, and his mother, Maggie J. Estes.
Bobby is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Howell, Kingsland; brothers, Billy Hester (Sheila), Macon, Keith Hester, Gray; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on June 14, 2019