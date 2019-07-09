Bobrie Tilmon Howell
08/27/1939 - 07/06/2019
Brunswick, GA- Bobrie Tilmon Howell, 79, formerly of Oglethorpe, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. He will be laid to rest beside his parents in Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bobrie is preceded in death by his parents, Edison and Ethleen Bivins Howell, grandson, Skeeter Howell, and a brother, Arling Howell. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Timothy Howell (Shirley), Dewayne Howell, Barbara Howell, Ramona Brookin, and Kimberly Bridges; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Myrlene Lamberth, Lena Grace Poole, Judy Martin, and Audrey Daniels (Leo); a brother, Edwin Howell (Joyce); caregiver, Bobby Honester; and his beloved dog "Lucky".
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 9, 2019