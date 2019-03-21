Bonnie Goolsby Hicks
May 4, 1950 - March 17, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Bonnie Hicks will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home with burial at Macon Memorial Park. Reverend Cynthia Hughes will officiate. Visitation – Thursday, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Bonnie Goolsby Hicks was born in Gray, GA to the late Walter Goolsby, Sr. and Alice Mae Hutchings-Goolsby. She was a graduate of Maggie Califf High School and a retiree of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation.
She leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted husband, Clarence Hicks, Jr.; a daughter, Niya Chant'e Hicks; grandchildren, Ari Gabrielle Taylor and Aji' Paris Wright; siblings, Janie Goolsby-Jenkins of Suitland, Maryland, Walter (Louise) Goolsby, Jr. of Gray, GA., Isaac Goolsby of Gray, GA; and other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2504 Bedford Place, Macon, GA 31211.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Bonnie Goolsby Hicks
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019