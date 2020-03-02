Bonnie Louise (Sutton) Clements
August 22, 1929 - February 29, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Bonnie (Sutton) Clements, 90, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence with her family at her bedside. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory from 12:00 pm – 12:45 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum.
Bonnie was born on August 22, 1929 in Tifton, GA to the late James and Vera (Johnson) Sutton. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie cared very deeply for her family and always strived to see that their needs were met. She loved sports, especially football, soccer, baseball, softball and cheerleading. She especially loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in these sports. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting and made blankets for everyone to enjoy. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Lonzie Clements; grandson: Sean Patrick Swanson; siblings: Betty Roberts (Courtez) and James Eric Sutton (Shirley).
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Larry Clements (Marie), Faye Swanson (Patrick), Mary Thompson, Barbara Bertram (Steve) and James Clements (Candy); grandchildren: Jonathon Swanson, Linda Skinner, Tony Mantooth, Marcus Mantooth (Jamie), Bonnie Downing (Joey), Clint Bertram, Elizabeth Foster (Darrel), Jennifer Sullivan (Jeremy), Chris Thompson, Larry Clements (Emily), Kim Strozier (Chance), Kevin Clements, Dusty Clements (Amber), Clay Clements (Bridget), Amber Stillwell (Michael) and Jordan Clements (Emily); 34 great-grandchildren.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020