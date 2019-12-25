Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom. View Sign Service Information Oxley-Heard Funeral Home 1305 Atlantic Ave Fernandina Beach , FL 32035 (904)-261-3644 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Amelia Plantation Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom

August 28, 1943 - December 19, 2019

Fernandina Beach, FL- Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom, beloved wife of devoted husband William David Ramsbottom, Sr., of Amelia Island, FL, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Amelia Plantation Chapel beginning at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Conrad C. Sharps officiating.

Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom was born in Mobile, AL on August 28, 1943 to the late Wilda Gray Furr Padgett and late Elbert Padgett. Moving to Atlanta in 1972, Bonnie joined Transus, a national common carrier and air freight forwarder. Graduate of the Emory University Executive Program, Bonnie had a lengthy career as Vice President of their Corporate Systems Division.

Upon retirement, as a resident of Macon, Ga., Bonnie studied visual art at Wesleyan College, graduated in 1994 and developed into an award-winning artist. In the years after her graduation she served on the Board of Trustees of Wesleyan College. In 1996, Bonnie was awarded for her Atlanta Summer Olympics artwork which was sponsored by the Middle Georgia Art Association. She was selected as the official artist for the 1999 International Cherry Blossom Festival and received a gold medal for her art work from the International Association of Festivals. She was named "Artist for the Arts" by Fine Arts committee of the Georgia National Fair in 2001. Bonnie was selected by the Georgia Council of the Arts for an exhibition at the Capital Gallery showcasing Georgia Artists. In 2014, three of her paintings were published in the prestigious book, "Best of American Oil Painters, Vol III." Bonnie participated in numerous museum and gallery exhibitions and juried and invitational shows. She has been featured in numerous magazine articles including "American Artist" magazine, one of the foremost artists' magazines in the country. An enthusiastic traveler, writer and artist, Bonnie's vivid colors, distinctive features of regions and raw beauty was inspired by the feelings and reactions to the many journeys on which Bonnie and Bill embarked. With miraculous determination, she endured many physical challenges. With her contagious smile and sophisticated sense of style, her artist journey became an inspiration to anyone who met her.

Mrs. Ramsbottom was predeceased by her brother, Harold Van Padgett of Mobile, AL. Her surviving siblings are Bonita Padgett Davis and Patricia Padgett Bryant (James Alton); nephew, James Alton (Jim) Bryant, Jr., niece, Kim Bryant Moore (late Joel Christopher); and grandniece, Taylor Anne Moore Seale (Hunter.) Bonnie is also survived by her husband of 40 years, William David Ramsbottom, and three children, Karen R. Parrott (Stephen) of Spartanburg, SC, Bonnie R. Best of Atlanta, GA and William "Billy" Ramsbottom Jr. (Nicole), of Macon, GA and eight grandchildren; Jessica Lyle Parrott (Jo), Samuel Price Parrott and Bonnie Elizabeth Parrott; Tucker Bennett Best and Sara Diana Best; Kerry Sloane Ramsbottom, Kathryn London Ramsbottom and Tres Ann Ramsbottom.

The family wants to express gratitude to all of Bonnie's loving caretakers, especially Jane, Theresa, Jacqueline, Robin and Christi for their compassion and tenderness.

In addition to flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Wesleyan College Art Department, 4760 Forsyth Rd. Macon, GA 31210 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.





View the online memorial for Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom



Bonnie Padgett RamsbottomAugust 28, 1943 - December 19, 2019Fernandina Beach, FL- Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom, beloved wife of devoted husband William David Ramsbottom, Sr., of Amelia Island, FL, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019.Her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Amelia Plantation Chapel beginning at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Dr. Conrad C. Sharps officiating.Bonnie Padgett Ramsbottom was born in Mobile, AL on August 28, 1943 to the late Wilda Gray Furr Padgett and late Elbert Padgett. Moving to Atlanta in 1972, Bonnie joined Transus, a national common carrier and air freight forwarder. Graduate of the Emory University Executive Program, Bonnie had a lengthy career as Vice President of their Corporate Systems Division.Upon retirement, as a resident of Macon, Ga., Bonnie studied visual art at Wesleyan College, graduated in 1994 and developed into an award-winning artist. In the years after her graduation she served on the Board of Trustees of Wesleyan College. In 1996, Bonnie was awarded for her Atlanta Summer Olympics artwork which was sponsored by the Middle Georgia Art Association. She was selected as the official artist for the 1999 International Cherry Blossom Festival and received a gold medal for her art work from the International Association of Festivals. She was named "Artist for the Arts" by Fine Arts committee of the Georgia National Fair in 2001. Bonnie was selected by the Georgia Council of the Arts for an exhibition at the Capital Gallery showcasing Georgia Artists. In 2014, three of her paintings were published in the prestigious book, "Best of American Oil Painters, Vol III." Bonnie participated in numerous museum and gallery exhibitions and juried and invitational shows. She has been featured in numerous magazine articles including "American Artist" magazine, one of the foremost artists' magazines in the country. An enthusiastic traveler, writer and artist, Bonnie's vivid colors, distinctive features of regions and raw beauty was inspired by the feelings and reactions to the many journeys on which Bonnie and Bill embarked. With miraculous determination, she endured many physical challenges. With her contagious smile and sophisticated sense of style, her artist journey became an inspiration to anyone who met her.Mrs. Ramsbottom was predeceased by her brother, Harold Van Padgett of Mobile, AL. Her surviving siblings are Bonita Padgett Davis and Patricia Padgett Bryant (James Alton); nephew, James Alton (Jim) Bryant, Jr., niece, Kim Bryant Moore (late Joel Christopher); and grandniece, Taylor Anne Moore Seale (Hunter.) Bonnie is also survived by her husband of 40 years, William David Ramsbottom, and three children, Karen R. Parrott (Stephen) of Spartanburg, SC, Bonnie R. Best of Atlanta, GA and William "Billy" Ramsbottom Jr. (Nicole), of Macon, GA and eight grandchildren; Jessica Lyle Parrott (Jo), Samuel Price Parrott and Bonnie Elizabeth Parrott; Tucker Bennett Best and Sara Diana Best; Kerry Sloane Ramsbottom, Kathryn London Ramsbottom and Tres Ann Ramsbottom.The family wants to express gratitude to all of Bonnie's loving caretakers, especially Jane, Theresa, Jacqueline, Robin and Christi for their compassion and tenderness.In addition to flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Wesleyan College Art Department, 4760 Forsyth Rd. Macon, GA 31210 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close