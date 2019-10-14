Bonnie Walker
January 22, 1930 - October 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Bonnie Pruitt Walker, 89, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. A funeral service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:30AM in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
Mrs. Walker was born January 22, 1930 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late George D. Love and the late Cora Ledford Love. She was a member of the Joyful Life Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Walker retired as a Sales Clerk for Kroger and enjoyed tending her flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her sons, Jerry Pruitt (Diane) of Florida, and Mike Pruitt of Warner Robins; four grandchildren, Brian, Andrew, Ryan, and Michelle; and four great grandchildren, Maddy, Raina, Zachary, and Emily.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Hospice organization.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 14, 2019