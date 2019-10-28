Booker T. Reid, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Booker T. Reid, Jr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Pastor James W. Goolsby will officiate. Interment services will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Mr. Reid, 73, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Survivors include his wife; mother; three children; three sisters; two brothers; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight 6-7 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019