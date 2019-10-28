Booker T. Reid Jr.

Guest Book
  • "May your love and memories hold and keep you. Mr. Tee was..."
  • "Heart felt condolences to the Reid family. May God's love..."
    - Beverly Foster
  • "Condolences to the family in the time of need"
  • "He was a wonderful and friendly person, RIP my friend and..."
    - Evelyn Clowers
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Obituary
Booker T. Reid, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Booker T. Reid, Jr. will be held 11 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Pastor James W. Goolsby will officiate. Interment services will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Mr. Reid, 73, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Survivors include his wife; mother; three children; three sisters; two brothers; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight 6-7 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019
