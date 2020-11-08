1/
Boots Sparrow
1945 - 2020
Boots Sparrow
Unadilla, GA- Boots Sparrow, 95, of Pinehurst, died Friday at Summerhill Nursing Center.
Born in Unadilla, she was the daughter of the late J. T. and Eula Cole Dunaway. She was a member of Smyrna Independent Methodist Church, a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, John William Sparrow and her son, John Sparrow.
Survivors: sons, William Sparrow (Faye) of Pinehurst and Mark Sparrow (Wanda) of Clarkesville; daughter, Mary Alice Sparrow of LaGrange; sister, Betty Bowen of Unadilla; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.
A private funeral service for family only will be held on Sunday at Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held at 3:45 PM Sunday in Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Williams Cemetery Fund, c/o Tony Fullington, 536 Cinderella Road, Unadilla, Georgia 31091.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral service
Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home
NOV
8
Graveside service
03:45 PM
Harmony-Smyrna Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home
1121 Borum St
Unadilla, GA 31091
(478) 627-3094
