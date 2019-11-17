BR Jackson
June 24, 1944 - November 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- BR Jackson, 75, entered into rest on Monday, November 11, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church on Garmon Street with Pastor Josh B. Kirvin, Sr. officiating. Afterward, BR will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery South.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2019