Bradley "Brad" E. Wilson
February 12, 1962 - October 30, 2019
Hampton, Georgia- Mr. Bradley "Brad" E. Wilson, 57, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November, 3, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with the Reverend John Tarrer officiating. Burial will follow in the Roberta City Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, November 2, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Wilson was born on February 12, 1962, in Macon, Georgia. He was employed with Kroger for 10 years as a dairy clerk. Mr. Wilson was a gentle man who had a heart of gold and loved his family dearly. He was an avid outdoors man, going hunting and fishing whenever he had the spare time.
Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, Earl N. Wilson and Kay Stokes Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Patricia "Darlene" Wilson; sister, Gena W. Jones (Robbie); niece, Heather Jones; nephew, Zachary Jones; Aunt, Betty Jennings; Uncles, Jack Wilson (Joyce) and Lynn Stokes (Mickey); father-in-law, Robert Sargent; numerous loving cousins; and a special cousin, Dave Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Mr. Wilson's honor to, National Alliance of Mental Illness at www.nami.org.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Robbie and Gena Jones.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
