Bradley Shane Jackson
September 30, 1972 - July 9, 2020
Perry, Georgia- Bradley Shane "Brad" Jackson, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Service will be on Monday, July 13, 2020, with the Visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the Funeral beginning at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Brad was a mechanic who enjoyed fixing vehicles and loved Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was a member of Center Baptist Church in Center, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Jackson.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah Jackson of Perry; his brother, Kerry Jackson (Susan) of Kathleen; two nephews, Jarrod Jackson (Johnna) and Travis Jackson (Logan); and a great niece, Hadlee Jackson; and his fiancée, Angela Winkler, or Perry.
Please leave a message for the family in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com
. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. View the online memorial for Bradley Shane Jackson