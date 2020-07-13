1/
Bradley Shane Jackson
September 30, 1972 - July 9, 2020
Perry, Georgia- Bradley Shane "Brad" Jackson, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Service will be on Monday, July 13, 2020, with the Visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the Funeral beginning at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Brad was a mechanic who enjoyed fixing vehicles and loved Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was a member of Center Baptist Church in Center, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Jackson.
Survivors include his mother, Sarah Jackson of Perry; his brother, Kerry Jackson (Susan) of Kathleen; two nephews, Jarrod Jackson (Johnna) and Travis Jackson (Logan); and a great niece, Hadlee Jackson; and his fiancée, Angela Winkler, or Perry.
Please leave a message for the family in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
