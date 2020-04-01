Brandesha Barner Bowman
06/25/1990 - 03/28/2020
Byron, GA- Graveside Services for Brandesha will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Saint Louis CME Church Cemetery. Elder Jane Thomas, Officiating.
Survivor: her husband, Derek T. Bowman; daughter, Jordyn; parents: Thomas Brad and Gloria McGhee Barner; siblings: Damien McGhee and Brandon Cox; a plethora of aunts, uncles, and relatives.
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Brandesha Barner Bowman
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020