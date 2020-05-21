Brandon "Fly Guy" Graham
1990 - 2020
May 6, 1990 - May 14, 2020
Macon , GA- A Memorial service & balloon release will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Tattnall Square Park near the fountain; 1155 College Street Macon GA 31201.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Family contact: P.O. Box 26094 Macon GA 31221


Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Tattnall Square Park near the fountain
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 20, 2020
Rest well my friend.... you will truly be missed.
Valiciah Potts
Friend
May 20, 2020
Fly High Fly Guy aka B.Gizzle love ya cuzzo
Chris Morgan
Friend
May 20, 2020
I want to send my deepest condolences to the family as well as they friends during this time .My Are with each and everyone of you.Rest easy my friend you will forever be missed and loved.
Shay Hill
Friend
May 20, 2020
Still cant believe youre gone. I get sad every time I think about you but I always relive the good times we had in Sandy Springs and on Selma Place. Those were the days...miss you Pooh and may you rest forever in peace and in paradise....gosh I cant believe Im having to say this. From Reco Palmer, Jhi'Davien Hutchings and RJ.........WE LOVE YOUUUUU!!!!!!
TOMEKA HUTCHINGS
Family
May 20, 2020
BG fly high u was a real one
Miko
May 20, 2020
Til we meet again bro!
Darius Bradford
Friend
May 20, 2020
You will be missed. Rest peacefully my friend
SHAKETRA Corbin
Friend
