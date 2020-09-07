Brandon Lawrence Taylor02/06/1983 - 09/04/2020Byron, GA- On Friday, September 4, 2020, Brandon Lawrence Taylor, 37, completed his earthly journey and is now united with his beloved Nana and his Heavenly Father. All services will be held at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Visitation with family will begin at 10:00 AM, prior to Brandon's celebration of life at 11:00 AM. Rev. Zeke DeLaFuente will officiate. Burial will follow in Byron City Cemetery. Out of respect to Brandon's family and others, masks will be required and social distancing should be observed.Brandon was a gifted carpenter by trade and was self employed. He was a free spirit, a prankster, a faithful friend, and had a smile that would light up the room. Brandon had a very tender heart, loved animals, and had a deep compassion for people. He attended Byron Elementary School and Peach County High. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and hunting. He considered himself a gourmet cook and would often create dishes that can only be described as "Brandon's Creations".Brandon is survived by his parents, Paul (Larry) and Diane Taylor; brother, Nathan Smith; sister, Heather Hill Sandoval; aunt, Vickie Taylor; uncle, Mike Taylor; nieces, Avery and Aubrey Smith; and many more family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul R. and Marjorie C. Taylor.Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.