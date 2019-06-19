Brandon Michael Bone
January 5, 1979 - June 14, 2019
Butler, GA- A memorial service for Brandon Michael Bone, 40, of Butler, will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm in the chapel of McLeighton Funeral Service, Reynolds, GA. Burial will be private.
Brandon passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and loved his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lewis Bone and maternal great-grandparents, Hugh and Lucille Bone.
Survivors include his mother, Veronica Bone of Butler; maternal grandmother, Louise Bone Albritton (Henry) of Butler; uncle, Todd Bone (Amy) of Americus; aunt, Beverly Ottinger (Jeff) of Butler; beloved cousins, Desiree Bond of Reynolds; Jake and Carolyne Bond of Reynolds; Raven Fryer of Warner Robins, Sydni Wainwright (Todd) of Macon County, Neeli Bone and Kyli Bone of Butler.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Gideons at www.gideons.org, Tony Evans Ministry at www.tonyevans.org or Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dallas, TX at www.ocbfchurch.org
McLeighton Funeral Service of Reynolds is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019