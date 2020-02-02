Breauna Leanne Austin
Oct.7, 2000 - Jan. 30, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Breauna Leanne Austin, 19, of Warner Robins, passed away on January 30, 2020. The family will be holding a celebration of her life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Houston Road Church, 6055 Houston Rd, Macon, GA 31216. Pastor Billy Flowers will officiate.
Breauna was born on October 7, 2000 in Macon to Mark and Karen Austin. She worked as a cashier at Walmart and was a member of Houston Road Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her parents, as well as her siblings; Timothy Austin, Maria Banks, and Brittany Stines (Alan).
