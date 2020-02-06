Brenda Amerson Crutchfield
November 28, 1946 - February 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Brenda Amerson Crutchfield, 73, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at North Macon Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Hunter Stevenson. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Macon Presbyterian Church, 5707 Rivoli Dr., Macon, GA 31210.
The daughter of the late Holmes "Homer" Johnson Amerson, Sr. and Nellie Marie Wood Amerson, Mrs. Crutchfield was a graduate of Wilkinson County High School. She worked many years at Sears in Augusta and Macon, Georgia. She was also a member of North Macon Presbyterian. Mrs. Crutchfield is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Crutchfield; brothers, Mack Amerson, Don Amerson, Junior Amerson, and Ronnie Amerson; and sisters, Betty Phillips and Beverly Kitchens.
Mrs. Crutchfield is survived by her children, Brent Crutchfield of Avera, Georgia and Leslie Crutchfield Hickson of Evans, Georgia; grandson, Trevor Hurt of Martinez, Georgia; sisters, Barbara Smedley of Macon and Trisha Rickerson of Gordon, Georgia; great niece, Gracie Lynn Harrison of Toombsboro, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Brenda Amerson Crutchfield
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020