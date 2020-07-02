Brenda Brooks Matuszewski
November 30, 1961 - July 1, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Brenda Brooks Matuszewski, 58, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2020, 11:00AM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Brenda was born, November 30, 1961 in Sumter, South Carolina to Jeanette Brooks and the late Milton Brooks. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister and will be missed by all who knew her.
Brenda is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Jozef Matuszewski; her son, Brett Matuszewski; her mother, Jeanette Brooks; two sisters, Jan (Buddy) Melvin and Cindy (Terry) Clifton, both of Warner Robins.
Please go online, sign the registry, and leave a condolence at www.heritagemfh.com
.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Brenda Brooks Matuszewski