Mrs. Brenda D. "Cookie" TaylorJune 7, 1953 - September 28, 2020Kathleen, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Brenda D. Taylor. A Celebration of Love will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Reverend Henry D. Kennedy will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories, two loving & devoted children, Ardell (Ashley) Waller & LaRia Walker; four loving grandchildren, Zavion Simmons, Zion Waller, Nala Mullins & Ardell Waller Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.