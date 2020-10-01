1/1
Brenda D. "Cookie" Taylor
1953 - 2020
Mrs. Brenda D. "Cookie" Taylor
June 7, 1953 - September 28, 2020
Kathleen, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Brenda D. Taylor. A Celebration of Love will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Reverend Henry D. Kennedy will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories, two loving & devoted children, Ardell (Ashley) Waller & LaRia Walker; four loving grandchildren, Zavion Simmons, Zion Waller, Nala Mullins & Ardell Waller Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
