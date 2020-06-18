Brenda Faye Glenn
December 24, 1952 - June 10, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Rd. Lizella GA 31052.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Brenda Faye Glenn
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.