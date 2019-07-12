SSGT Brenda Faye Williams
September 11, 1949 - July 8, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of SSGT Brenda Faye Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cerease AME Church located on Hopewell Road in Musella, GA. 31078. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Musella, GA. 31066. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 1262 Baker Drive Macon, GA. 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for SSGT Brenda Faye Williams
Published in The Telegraph on July 12, 2019