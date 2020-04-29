Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Gail Oliver Kelley. View Sign Service Information Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home 176 Hand Avenue West Pelham , GA 31779 (229)-294-2661 Send Flowers Obituary



Nov. 10, 1947 - April 21, 2020

Macon, GA- It is with great sadness that the family of Brenda Gail Oliver Kelley announce her passing on April 21, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Gail was the daughter of the late Grady and Clettis Oliver of Sylvester, Georgia. Gail was born on November 10, 1947 and grew up in Worth County, where she attended Worth County High school and graduated in 1965. After graduation, she worked for the telephone company in Albany for many years. On March 1, 1968, Gail married Lynwood Kelley, and they moved to Pelham, Georgia, where they raised their two daughters, Dawn and Jill. The family attended Union Grove Baptist Church for many years. In 1982, Lynwood was transferred to the Macon Post Office and the family moved to Macon, Georgia. Gail attended classes and become an Insurance Agent. She worked for many years and retired from Dunwody Insurance Agency in 2000. Affectionately known as "Ganny", she loved to travel and shop, especially for her grandchildren. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, she took up scrapbooking to make sure her children and grandchildren had tangible memories of her to take with them forever. She loved to dance, and even up until her last days would light up when 50's and 60's music was played for her, and dance from her wheelchair and bed. She is survived by her husband, Lynwood Kelley of Macon, daughters Dawn Brose (Mark) and Jill Hancock (Alan), sister Linda Kay Carlton (Ken), four grandchildren Ryan Brose, Taylor

Vickers (Caleb), Zoe Hancock and Noah Hancock, and two great grandchildren, Cayden and Hayley Vickers. In light of the current pandemic, a celebration of Gail's life will be planned in the future to include family and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Bolingreen Health and Rehab for taking excellent care of our beloved Ganny over the past 6 years. The family ask that in Lieu of flowers donations be made to . Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham.





