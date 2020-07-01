Brenda Hardy Benitez
February 15, 1946 - June 29, 2020
Pineview, GA- Mrs. Brenda Gail Hardy Benitez, 74, of Pineview, Ga., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehab Center in Crisp County. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Blake Westbrook officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church cemetery.
Mrs. Benitez was a native of Macon, Ga. and a member of the Oaks Community Church. She was retired from Cooper Lighting as a customer service representative. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvah Thomas and Lillian Padgett Hardy.
Survivors include her husband, Benny Benitez, of Pineview, Ga.; sons, "Chip" McCook, Jr. of Leslie, Ga., Steve McCook of Newnan, Ga.; brother, Tommy "Babs" Hardy of Sellersburg, Indiana; sister, Dianne Mills of Macon, Ga.; 3 grandchildren and five adopted grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Diabetes Research and U. S. Marines "Toys for Tots" drive.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.