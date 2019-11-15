Brenda Hubbard
April 26, 1955 - November 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Brenda Gail Hubbard transitioned Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home. The family will receive visitors Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nelson's Mortuary in Warner Robins. The services for Brenda Gail Hubbard will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 at Stubbs Chapel Missionary Baptist Church located at 2230 Barnes Ferry Road.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Henry James Hubbard Sr. and Fannie Mae Hubbard of Macon, Georgia. She worked at American Standard, Tom's Candy Company, and Robins Air Force Base. As a twenty-year breast cancer survivor, Brenda was an active member with the Bosom Buddies support group. She enjoyed attending meetings and helping those who needed encouragement.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son: Ricardo (Lashonda) Gainey, three grandchildren; Anthony Gainey Jr., Luvrio and Traivon Wilkerson; her mother Fannie Mae Hubbard; a sister Ethel Kendrick; five brothers, Henry (Annette) Hubbard Jr., Willie (Jean) Gordon, Larry (Betty) Hubbard, Pastor Arthur Hubbard, and Michael (Wanda) Hubbard. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Brenda Hubbard
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 15, 2019