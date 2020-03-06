Mrs. Brenda Jean Curry Wimberly
February 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Brenda Jean Curry Wimberly of Austell, GA; formally of Macon, GA; passed away on February 28, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel.
Interment Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Family and friends please assemble at the chapel at 12:30 PM on the day of service. Brenda leaves cherishing her memories to her husband, Anthony Wimberly of Austell GA; daughter, Amber Wimberly of Smyrna GA; grand childe, Dezmond Hill; devoted uncle, James Moss of Macon GA; three brothers, Robert (Moni) Curry of Macon GA, Terry Boston of Macon, GA, and Bernard (Karen) Jones of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Regina (Eddie) Johnson, Marilynn (Charles) Goshea, and Annie Lee Jones; brother-in-law Gregory Wimberly; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Today, public viewing will be 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020