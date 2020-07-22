Brenda Joyce Robertson Casanas
October 22, 1960 - July 18, 2020
Gray, GA- Services for Brenda Joyce Robertson Casanas, 59, are 11:00A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Formerly of New Orleans, LA, Mrs. Casanas passed away July 18, 2020.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Macon.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Eddy Casanas; one son, Barry (Jessica) Smith, New Orleans, LA; two daughters, Kashawna Robertson and Jessica Gaines, Macon, GA; seven grandchildren; one brother, Theodore (Melinda) Jackson; one sister, Dianne (Jermaine) Robinson; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives. View the online memorial for Brenda Joyce Robertson Casanas