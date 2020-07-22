1/1
Brenda Joyce (Robertson) Casanas
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Brenda Joyce Robertson Casanas
October 22, 1960 - July 18, 2020
Gray, GA- Services for Brenda Joyce Robertson Casanas, 59, are 11:00A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Formerly of New Orleans, LA, Mrs. Casanas passed away July 18, 2020.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Macon.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Eddy Casanas; one son, Barry (Jessica) Smith, New Orleans, LA; two daughters, Kashawna Robertson and Jessica Gaines, Macon, GA; seven grandchildren; one brother, Theodore (Melinda) Jackson; one sister, Dianne (Jermaine) Robinson; a host of nieces and nephews; and other relatives.


View the online memorial for Brenda Joyce Robertson Casanas


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Theodore, my heart goes out to you, Melinda, and the family during your time of bereavement! May God Bless!
Audrey Worthen
